Amazon changes prices millions of times every day, we'll place the order for you when the price drops below your set target price
Waatcher gives you the tools to be a power buyer on Amazon
How much does this service cost?
Waatcher service is free. What's the point of saving you money if we charge you? It just doesn’t make sense.
What differentiates Waatcher from other services?
There are many services that provide price alerts. There are services that get your money back when the price drops after you buy. A lot of theses services charge you a fee. What makes Waatcher different is that we buy the product for you and our service is free.
How secure is Waatcher?
We use Login with Amazon service and Amazon SSL service for encryption. Your credit card is stored in a CPI compliance vault service provider. We don’t store any CPI data in our system.
How often does Amazon change it’s price?
Amazon changes prices millions of time everyday. It depends on the season, product category, the seller and the brand. We noticed that toys prices change a lot and fashion prices barely change at all.